Sofia Vergara has delighted fans with some exciting news involving a mini Modern Family reunion! The actress took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she was set to work alongside her co-star Eric Stonestreet on Tuesday night's America's Got Talent, as he is filling in for regular judge Heidi Klum. Sofia shared footage of the pair of them together, and wrote: "Tomorrow night, reuniting with @ericstonestreet on @agt!! Can’t wait."

Eric also shared the happy news on his own account, alongside a picture of him and Sofia embracing. He wrote: "I’m posting this first picture because of how sexy I look in it, NOT because of how beautiful @sofiavergara is in it. Don’t forget to tune in tonight to @agt! Sorry I cropped you."

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shares adorable throwback family photo

Sofia Vergara will be joined by her Modern Family co-star on America's Got Talent

The Modern Family actress joined America's Got Talent this season and admitted that she was nervous about taking on the role as a judge, having never done anything like it before. Talking to People, she said: "They're different worlds, completely different. It's entertaining but it's very different. You're learning lines when you have a TV show. Here, you are judging people. You have an audience, which I didn't have before in Modern Family. It's different, but it's fun."

READ: Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme bond with dad Marc Anthony in adorable photos

Eric Stonestreet can't wait to be a guest judge with Sofia!

She added that she had never imagined joining the panel. "It never even crossed my mind ever. I mean, I've seen the show, but I never thought that I'd have anything to do with a show like that. I got a little nervous because I thought 'What am I going to judge?' I don't know anything about anything. I mean I'm not an expert on anything.

"How am I going to do this and be a good judge? I was thinking of how different it is going to be now. It's new people. Am I going to like them? Is it going to be fun? Then I realised, you know what, this show you don't have to be an expert on anything. You just have to say what you think."

During the interview, Sofia also opened up about how she's been staying in touch with her Modern Family co-stars, following the end of the long-running ABC series in April. "We're always commenting on each other's lives and posts," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.