Victoria Beckham has shared another fashion recommendation from her designer collection on Instagram, though some followers took to the comments to question the price tag of the dress, which the star suggested wearing on New Year's Eve.

She captioned the campaign image: "See out 2020 in the perfect open-back midi dress, even if you're only celebrating at home."

One commenter replied: "Only Victoria Beckham can forget that millions of people around the world are suffering financially, and she's still trying to sell $2000 dresses that will never be worn... except for 'around the house' is her new sales pitch."

WATCH: Victoria rocks a dance routine with daughter Harper!

The frock in question is the designer's 'Draped-sleeve Open-back Midi Dress in Navy and Black', which costs £1,190. While appearing demure from the front, the luxurious dress has a dramatic cut-out at the back with a cross-strap design - and it would certainly make a statement.

Its description reads: "Fluid dresses with unexpected, feminine details are an undeniable Victoria Beckham signature.



The luxurious dress divided fans on Instagram

"This dress, with its open back and fluid, draped sleeves, is made in Italy from a high shine Italian viscose that moves beautifully, showcasing subtle yet elegant black and navy colour-blocking."

Another fan joked on Victoria's post: "Love the dress Vic, but if you think I'm spending £1K to wear a dress at home with my dog, you are sorely mistaken hun!"

Draped-sleeve Open-back Midi Dress, £1,190, Victoria Beckham

Of course, plenty of others were quick to say how much they loved the design, with one replying: "What beautiful distraction from the world... even if just for 30 seconds... So beautiful."

Another added: "This outfit... wow, just stunning. Just love the simplicity and beauty of it."

