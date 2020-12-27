Sofia Vergara displays incredible curves in Christmas break beach dress Sofia Vergara always gets it right in the style stakes…

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is one of our favourite celebs to follow over Christmas - she just loves the holidays. This year, the 48-year-old actress, who is married to Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello, has been posting photos from her chic getaway and on Saturday she shared a gorgeous beach dress which accentuated her enviable figure.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See the exciting gift Sofia Vergara got for Christmas

Sofia's mirror selfie showed off her dreamy maxi dress to perfection. The leopard print details and body-skimming design is very Sofia and we wouldn't expect anything less.

MORE: Sofia Vergara delights fans with Modern Family reunion news

Sofia Vergara rocking her stylish maxi dress while on vacation

Over the years Sofia has been posting photos from "Casa Chipi Chipi," a beachside idyllic spot but has never shared the exact location of where it is. It's believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and can only be accessed via a seaplane. To be honest, we wouldn't expect anything less from the highest-paid woman on television.

MORE: Sofia Vergara wows with sensational throwback bikini video - and she’s a blonde!

Sofia's curves are one of her most talked-about features over the years and she once told Self magazine that she hates going to the gym and prefers dancing several times a week.

Sofia wishing her followers a merry Christmas as she perched on her husband's knee

“I hate to work out. I get in a bad mood when I have to do it! I’m not athletic,” she revealed at the time. She also confessed her love for dancing to Latin music and shared that she has a trainer who teaches her three to four times a week, for an hour.

“The truth is, you work out for health and you do look better," she said.