Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest opted for a very different look to present their holiday special this week – matching onesies!

The TV stars brought their 'working from home' attire into the studio as they donned their best Christmassy get-up, complete with matching Santa hats.

Kelly and Ryan looked so comfortable in the 'Holiday Cookie Cutter Adult Jumpsuit by Tipsy Elves', which you can get for under $50 on Amazon.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa unveils most shocking Christmas gift

The onesies are covered in Christmas-related motifs, including reindeers, Christmas trees, Santas and snowmen.

Amazon has a huge range of Christmas-inspired onesies suitable for every budget should you wish to follow in Kelly and Ryan's footsteps.

Kelly and Ryan wore matching Christmas onesies for their holiday special

You can even buy matching ones for all the family, like this red 3D ear hooded jumpsuit, which features a snowflake snowman print, casual round neck zippers and long sleeves.

Ahead of the show, Kelly and Ryan shared a behind-the-scenes clip of themselves in their matching onesies, and they really got into the festive spirit by adding fake snow and a huge Christmas tree to make the studio look like a winter wonderland.

Snowman Printed Jumpsuit, Price Varies, Amazon

It's not the first time Kelly and Ryan have worn matching festive ensembles. Last week, Ryan made his return to the show following a four-day break and twinned with Kelly in a number of Christmas jumpers.

Sharing a series of photos on the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram page, one image sees the duo rocking matching sweaters but with each other's faces emblazoned on the front dressed up as elves.

Kelly and Ryan have been twinning in Christmas jumpers all week

Another photo shows the pair wearing adorable matching baby Yoda jumpers from Ugly Christmas, and a third image sees them in twinning Christmas jumpers from Ugly Christmas and Tipsy Elves.

