We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelly Ripa turned fans' heads on Friday when she was photographed walking in New York wearing a hoodie with a message.

The stylish Live with Kelly and Ryan host wore a black hooded sweatshirt which no doubt echoed many people's feelings about the pandemic.

SEE: Kelly Ripa makes brutally honest beauty revelation ahead of reunion with husband Mark Consuelos

In large letters made from tiny, multicoloured beads, a slogan across the star's chest read: "THIS IS SUCH A NIGHTMARE."

The top, which is by the brand Ashish, sells for $635 (£472). Kelly teamed it with black yoga pants and white trainers as well as a black face mask.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's children record heartfelt 50th birthday message for their mum

The 50-year-old kept her blonde shoulder-length hair in low-key waves as she went about her business in the city.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares stunning pool photo from inside her garden in the Hamptons

RELATED: Kelly Ripa's bikini body is a work of art in show-stopping picture

While the star has been fortunate to not be personally affected by COVID-19, new filming restrictions have meant that she and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, have had to live apart for several months.

Kelly was spotted wearing a statement hoodie

Mark, who stars in Riverdale, was away in Vancouver, and could not travel back to the U.S to visit his family as he normally would.

Kelly, meanwhile, films her daily morning show in New York.

The mother-of-three opened up about missing Mark during an episode of her show.

She revealed that before he went away, the coronavirus lockdown was been the longest period of time that they had spent together in a while as a result of their work schedules.

Ashish sweatshirt, $635 (£472), Net-A-Porter

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say.

"We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."

Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

The couple, who tied the knot 22 years ago, should be reunited soon.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.