Kelly Ripa displays toned figure in plunging sparkly top – and fans react

Kelly Ripa modelled a bold, colour-clashing outfit over Christmas that quickly got her fans talking.

"Christmas #2020 Nice n Naughty," she captioned the Instagram photo. It showed the 50-year-old wearing a green sparkly halter neck top with a daring plunging neckline, which perfectly showcased her ultra-toned arms.

To finish off her festive look, Kelly paired it with a red glittery skirt and matching novelty glasses adorned with giant candy canes, while her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled into an updo.

Fans were quick to notice her defined arm muscles, with one simply commenting, "Delts!" followed by flexed arm emojis. A second follower remarked,

"I would like to know what your shoulder exercises are. They look great" while a third wrote, "Aren’t you cold!? Such a cute outfit."

Kelly modelled a bold Christmas outfit that showcased her toned arms

Others also complimented Kelly on her outfit, with remarks including, "OBSESSED with this outfit!," and, "I see nothing naughty just lovely."

This is not the first time the All My Children star has shown off her toned figure. Earlier in December, Kelly shared an epic throwback photo on Instagram in which she held one of her sons in one arm and clutched a bouquet in the other.

"#tbt 2000 with my favorite dance partner," Kelly captioned the picture which showed off her insanely toned arms and brunette hair.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, who is married to Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, opted for a much more casual outfit at the start of the month as she was photographed walking in New York.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host also showed off her arm muscles in a throwback photo

She wore a black hooded sweatshirt which no doubt echoed many people's feelings about the pandemic. In large letters made from tiny, multicoloured beads, a slogan across the star's chest read: "THIS IS SUCH A NIGHTMARE."

The top, which is by the brand Ashish, sells for $635 (£472). Kelly teamed it with black yoga pants and white trainers as well as a black face mask.

