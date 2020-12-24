Elizabeth Hurley reveals sexy Christmas outfit as she poses at home The model opted for vintage Gucci

Elizabeth Hurley might not be leaving home this Christmas, but that doesn't mean she's not going to make an effort! The stunning brunette took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her glam Christmas outfit – featuring a plunging Gucci blouse.

The photo sees Elizabeth, 55, smiling as she poses in front of her Christmas tree, wearing her black vintage top, featuring sheer sleeves, and festive red sequinned trousers. She accessorised with large cross-shaped earrings, and opted for glamorous eye makeup and a nude lip.

"Ok – so it's a v quiet Christmas and I'm just home with the fam," the star wrote. "But we decided to dress up every night anyway. PS my Gucci shirt is from the 90s."

"Inspiration for us all! Get dressed up!" one follower remarked, while Trinny Woodall told the actress: "Gorgeous darling!" A third added: "Looking gorgeous as usual! Merry Christmas to you and yours."

Elizabeth looked beautiful in her latest photo

It comes after Elizabeth made a very glamourous appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing final. Styled by Mike Adler, Elizabeth's outfit of choice was a figure-hugging blue dress from Philipp Plein, which featured a plunging neckline, balloon sleeves and ruched detailing. She finished off her look with statement earrings and dark eye makeup.

Sharing a photo of her plunging gown ahead of the show, Elizabeth wrote: "I'm joining in the sparkle tonight on @bbcstrictly where I have a little cameo appearance."

Elizabeth has clearly passed on her love of fashion to her son, Damian. The 18-year-old has been taking the modelling world by storm – and his resemblance to his famous mum is quite remarkable.

The star's son bears a striking resemblance to his famous mum

The pair are also incredibly close – as made evident in a sweet message Damian posted when Elizabeth jetted to Rio to film her swimwear campaign.

Taking to Instagram, Damian shared a picture of himself posing alongside Elizabeth, and wrote: "Missing my twin today," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

