Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian left unimpressed with famous mum in hilarious post The Royals actress is a doting mum to 18-year-old son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley has enjoyed spending the Christmas period with her teenage son Damian at home in Hertfordshire, and the mother-son duo have been sharing some festive snaps from their time together on social media.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns fans in tiny dress in photoshoot inside family home

And in one hilarious post, 18-year-old Damian revealed he was left unimpressed by his famous mum after she convinced him to wear a matching Christmas jumper and pose for a picture together.

Taking to Instagram, the young model wrote: "Swear I was conned into matching outfits [angry face emoji]. Merry Christmas hehe."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley looks stunning in turquoise bikini on the beach

Alongside the message, Damian shared a picture of the pair posing in their jumpers. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Haha this is too cute," while another wrote: "You look like twins." A third added: "This is a beautiful picture."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley leads celebrity Christmas photos in red bikini

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in black bikini in sun-soaked photo

Despite the pandemic, Elizabeth and Damian made the most of Christmas and got dressed up for a party inside their home over the weekend.

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian hilariously revealed he wasn't impressed at wearing a matching jumper to his mum

The swimwear model shared some glamorous photos of herself posing in a couture ballgown on the stairs, writing: "Partying chez moi with the fam."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in cut-out swimsuit and cowboy hat

The mother-of-one recently returned to the UK after spending several months in Riga, where she was working on her latest swimwear campaign.

The Royals star and her son are incredibly close

While Elizabeth had a lovely time in the Latvian capital, she was also looking forward to returning to her son, and has been more than making up for lost time ever since.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley showcases tiny waist in coral bikini as she poses in a beach hut

Elizabeth and Damian isolated together at the beginning of the pandemic in March, and at the time, the star opened up about their experience in an interview with HELLO!

Elizabeth and Damian spent Christmas in Hertfordshire

Elizabeth said: "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in bikini photo during trip to the beach

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini photos could look very different soon

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. "I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.