Kelly Brook's platter of post-Christmas cheeses with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi sparked major fan reaction - see why
Kelly Brook was forced to defend her choice of dinner on Monday night. The model and Heart FM presenter served up a delicious looking platter of cheeses for boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, sparking a major fan reaction.
The drool-worthy dish was a cheese lover's heaven, featuring plenty of French specialties, including vacherin, camembert and tomme de Savoie.
The impressive platter also featured slices of gorgonzola, Stilton and truffled brie, and was set off with cornichons, grapes and salami. Yum!
Kelly, 41, captioned the picture: "Tonight’s Dinner". Her fans were quick to react, with one writing: "The true joy & meaning of Christmas... little baby cheeses." Another shared: "Oooh that's a cracking spread" and a third exclaimed: "You know how to live!"
But it wasn't long before the diet police were out in force. One Instagram follower commented: "That ain't dinner". Kelly fired back, simply writing: "Tis". The fan in question responded: "It's a lot of cheeses are u on a diet".
Kelly's platter of delicious cheeses sparked a major fan reaction
Others rushed to Kelly's aid, insisting she shouldn't have to defend her dinner choices. One wrote: "That's just rudeness! Christmas time is all about food like this, it's gorgeous and it’s definitely dinner". Hear, hear… send any leftovers our way, Kelly!
Kelly recently opened up about her diet in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. The star, who is the face of the weight-loss meal replacement programme SlimFast, explained that her lockdown diet had an effect on her dress size – and her confidence.
Kelly had a quiet Christmas in Tier 4 with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi and dog Teddy
"As much as I enjoy being voluptuous, when I go up to a size 14-16 my boobs get way too big for my body," she says. "I couldn't fit into any of my lovely clothes and didn't feel good about the way I looked."
However, Kelly has been getting plenty of exercise with pet dog Teddy and says she's now feeling healthier than ever.
