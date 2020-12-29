Kelly Brook forced to defend her post-Christmas dinner choice Can you brie-lieve the Heart FM presenter's cheese selection?

Kelly Brook was forced to defend her choice of dinner on Monday night. The model and Heart FM presenter served up a delicious looking platter of cheeses for boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, sparking a major fan reaction.

DISCOVER: Kelly Brook shares rare look inside diet – with chocolate lunch included

The drool-worthy dish was a cheese lover's heaven, featuring plenty of French specialties, including vacherin, camembert and tomme de Savoie.

The impressive platter also featured slices of gorgonzola, Stilton and truffled brie, and was set off with cornichons, grapes and salami. Yum!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook shares her fashion secrets

Kelly, 41, captioned the picture: "Tonight’s Dinner". Her fans were quick to react, with one writing: "The true joy & meaning of Christmas... little baby cheeses." Another shared: "Oooh that's a cracking spread" and a third exclaimed: "You know how to live!"

READ MORE: Kelly Brook's figure-hugging Tesco mini dress is a Christmas showstopper

But it wasn't long before the diet police were out in force. One Instagram follower commented: "That ain't dinner". Kelly fired back, simply writing: "Tis". The fan in question responded: "It's a lot of cheeses are u on a diet".

Kelly's platter of delicious cheeses sparked a major fan reaction

Others rushed to Kelly's aid, insisting she shouldn't have to defend her dinner choices. One wrote: "That's just rudeness! Christmas time is all about food like this, it's gorgeous and it’s definitely dinner". Hear, hear… send any leftovers our way, Kelly!

Kelly recently opened up about her diet in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. The star, who is the face of the weight-loss meal replacement programme SlimFast, explained that her lockdown diet had an effect on her dress size – and her confidence.

Kelly had a quiet Christmas in Tier 4 with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi and dog Teddy

"As much as I enjoy being voluptuous, when I go up to a size 14-16 my boobs get way too big for my body," she says. "I couldn't fit into any of my lovely clothes and didn't feel good about the way I looked."

RELATED: Kelly Brook flaunts midriff in her most relaxed look yet

However, Kelly has been getting plenty of exercise with pet dog Teddy and says she's now feeling healthier than ever.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.