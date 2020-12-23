We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelly Brook has been looking very glamorous in the lead-up to Christmas, but she ditched the sparkly dresses and heels for a much more laid-back outfit in a new photo on her Instagram Stories.

In the snap, which was originally shared by stylist Sascha Lilic, the Heart Radio star opted for a long-sleeved green crop top and ripped blue jeans, which perfectly showed off her toned midriff.

RELATED: Kelly Brook's figure-hugging Tesco mini dress is a Christmas showstopper

Over the top, Kelly added a white and black checked shirt and finished off her casual look with a pair of blue trainers with bright pink laces.

"Hahhah!! Miss you," the radio presenter captioned the photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook's 5 Fashion Commandments

Kelly's fans will likely notice how different her look was compared to her latest ensembles, including the white knee-high boots, matching coat and quilted Chanel handbag she was pictured wearing as she left the Heart Radio studio on Wednesday.

And we still can't get over the outfit she wore to celebrate her 41st birthday at the end of November!

The radio presenter sported a very casual outfit in this throwback photo

"All glammed up and nowhere to go!!! 41 Hun," she captioned the snap, which showed her wearing a sequined co-ord from one of her favourite bargain brands – F&F at Tesco.

MORE: Kelly Brook stuns in £16 mini skirt - and it's from supermarket Tesco

While speaking to HELLO! about her birthday plans, Kelly opened up about her health journey, after she found she had gained weight during the UK lockdown.

"As much as I enjoy being voluptuous, when I go up to a size 14-16 my boobs get way too big for my body," she says. "I couldn't fit into any of my lovely clothes and didn't feel good about the way I looked."

Revealing she used a SlimFast programme to lose weight, she added: "I call it my 'Size Happy'. I'm thrilled with how I look and feel happier, healthier and more confident than ever."

READ: Kelly Brook transforms garden into magical igloo restaurant for romantic date