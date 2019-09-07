10 of Kylie Minogue's most risqué looks to date So many daring outfits

It’s no secret that Kylie Minogue is a certified legend. Since being cast in Neighbours as Charlene Robinson back in 1986, she’s carved an incredible career that’s spanned three decades. Not only has she given us hits like Especially For You, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and I Should Be So Lucky, but she’s also given us some seriously daring fashion looks for the books. Here, as we prepare for her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, we count her top 10 sexiest outfits to date. Prepare to feel pretty damn nostalgic...

Kylie Minogue in 2002

An iconic look, Kylie wore this ultra-mini white dress and thigh-high silver boots to perform at the 2002 Brit Awards in London. Doesn’t she look incredible?!

Kylie Mingogue in 1995

Performing at a Smash Hits party in 1995, Kylie channelled the ultimate showgirl look in a bejewelled velvet crop top and shorts.

Kylie Minogue in 2002

The ultimate pop star, Kylie went all out in a Fembot-esque silver get-up for her European tour in 2002.

Kylie Minogue in 2010

Leather, suspenders and chains, Kylie opted for a provocative look for the 2010 amFAR Gala in New.

Kylie Minogue in 2001

A full sheer outfit was what Kylie ordered for the Smash Hits Poll Winners party 2001. She performed her hit Can’t Get You Out Of My Head which had been released the same year.

Kylie Minogue in 2002

Another look that’s gone down in Kylie history, this red dress with leather boots caused quite the stir when she went on stage at the 14th World Music Awards in Monte Carlo.

Kylie Minogue in 1990

Proof, she was rocking shorts way before she whipped on that infamous gold pair in Spinning Around.

Kylie Minogue in 2003

A classic Kylie performanc - she opted for this diamante backed dress for her steamy performance of Can't Get You Out Of My Head and Cry Me A River with Justin Timberlake.

Kylie Minogue in 2002

Not leaving much to the imagination, it was all about the cut-out top for the 2002 Jingle Ball.

Kylie Minogue in 2000

For the 2000 MTV Europe Music Awards in Stockholm, Kylie chose to perform Kids with Robbie Williams in this risqué one-sided sequin gown.