Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in turquoise swimsuit in stunning throwback photo The Royals star had been in Riga working on her latest Elizabeth Hurley Beach campaign before Christmas

Elizabeth Hurley returned to the UK in time for Christmas, but until recently the star was enjoying a working holiday in Riga.

The swimwear model was out in the Latvian capital to shoot pictures for her latest Elizabeth Hurley Beach campaign, and she looked incredible!

On her swimwear brand's official Instagram account, the mother-of-one was pictured in a strapless turquoise swimsuit, posing outside in the sun.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley works out in a bikini

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Love this photo!" while another wrote: "Such a nice swimsuit!" A third added: "You look so beautiful."

Elizabeth's swimwear collection features a stylish range of colourful bikinis, swimming costumes and kaftans. The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged up to 13.

Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning in a turquoise swimsuit

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet. To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

The swimwear model spent several months in Riga

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

The Royals star had a great time on the beach!

Elizabeth returned to Britain at the beginning of December, where she was reunited with her son Damian.

The actress has since been staying at her country home in Hertfordshire, where she spent the holidays with her bubble.

The mother-son duo isolated together at the beginning of the pandemic in March, and at the time, the star opened up about their experience in an interview with HELLO!

Elizabeth with model son Damian

Elizabeth said: "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. "I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

