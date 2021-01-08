Kate Garraway looked gorgeous on Friday's episode of Good Morning Britain, didn't she?

The presenter wowed in a swirly blue top and skirt set from Never Fully Dressed, and we're officially obsessed!

The figure-hugging design features shirred fabric around the hips and bust, with plenty of float in the blouson sleeves and flirty skirt - so we're not surprised fans were in love with the look, too.

WATCH: Kate is beautiful in blue on GMB

After ITV stylist Debbie Harper posted a smiling shot of Kate on Instagram, plenty responded with comments of "gorgeous" and "stunning", with one follower adding: "Gorgeous outfit Kate, you look absolutely beautiful." We have to agree!

If you fancy shopping the GMB star's look, you're in luck, as both pieces are currently still in stock at Never Fully Dressed. The skirt costs £79, while the top costs £69.

Kate looked beautiful in her blue co-ord

Kate teamed her outfit with a pair of silver metallic heels and her usual glowing makeup and glossy blonde blow-dry - which looked perfect with the retro look.

The star also hosted the show on Thursday morning, looking beautiful once again in a pretty pink wrap dress with a flattering V neckline.

Blue swirl co-ord, £148, Never Fully Dressed

She also revealed details of her bittersweet family Christmas to co-host Ben Shephard, saying: "It was tough, wasn't it? I think it was tough for everybody. I knew it was going to be tough."

She added: "There was a lovely moment we did have, which was, we did over the period get to see Derek. The children did, which is the first time they've been able to do that, so that was amazing.

Kate looked lovely in pink on Thursday

"Of course it was very heightened with emotion because he's very changed," she said. "So all the routines that we would normally do, it was one of those moments where it was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was. Does that make sense? But it was still fantastic and I'm very grateful to have had that opportunity."