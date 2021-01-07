Kate Garraway moved viewers on Good Morning Britain on Thursday as she shared details of her bittersweet family Christmas. The TV presenter appeared live on-screen with co-host and friend Ben Shephard, who asked the star about the festive period.

"It was tough, wasn't it? I think it was tough for everybody. I knew it was going to be tough," Kate, 53, shared. "There was a lovely moment we did have, which was, we did over the period get to see Derek. The children did, which is the first time they've been able to do that, so that was amazing."

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals her bittersweet Christmas visit with husband Derek

She continued: "Of course it was very heightened with emotion because he's very changed. So all the routines that we would normally do, it was one of those moments where it was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was. Does that make sense? But it was still fantastic and I'm very grateful to have had that opportunity."

Kate's husband has been battling coronavirus in hospital since March

Kate then reflected on the country's third lockdown and how it would directly impact her family. "And then instantly, now I'm in a position where even I can't visit," she shared. "I've not been able to see him. We're into lockdown, no visits at all, which I hope doesn't continue for the whole of lockdown because I think that will be very impactful."

Kate's beloved husband has been in hospital since March. The couple have been married since 2005 and are parents to Darcey, 14, and 11-year-old Billy.

Kate and Derek are proud parents to two children

On New Year's Eve, Kate returned to social media after taking a break over the Christmas period, and admitted the festivities had been "challenging".

She wrote: "Well here we are folks - #newyearseve - the last day of a year few will be sorry to see the back of.

Darcey and Billy were able to see their dad over Christmas

"Have been quiet for a while - getting through Christmas has been a challenge hasn't it with all the emotions it stirs in our strange world & nowhere really to put them - except in hope. And there is still so much real hope out there.

"Not just in the extraordinary health care workers & researchers who definitely hold a bright light for the future. But in all the little kindnesses."

