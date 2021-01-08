Nadia Sawalha suffered the wardrobe malfunctions of all wardrobe malfunctions while hosting Loose Women on Friday.

Hilariously revealing that she'd been blissfully unaware that her gorgeous khaki frock featured a built-in slip dress, the famous mum shared a photo of herself holding the dress up over her underwear, telling her social media followers that she'd spent the whole show with it stuffed under the front of her dress without realising that she was meant to step into it!

Nadia wrote: "Epic wardrobe fail! Loved my dress on @loosewomen today but something felt a bit odd! My god what a Wally! I hadn’t realised that it was a slip! I’ve been in lockdown too long! I can now OFFICIALLY no longer dress myself! Check out my stories to see how blissfully unaware I was before the show! What’s been your biggest wardrobe malfunction? Your Judy Finnigan moment? By the way, I loved being on with @1judilove @staceysolomon and tartan knickers aka @kayeadamsofficial! I miss hanging out with you all soooooo much!"

Nadia shared the photo on Instagram

Needless to say, her fans found the famous TV presenter's post hilarious, and many rushed to the comment section of Nadia's photo to say so.

"Too funny!" laughed one. "Ha! I love this. Epic fail," wrote another, with a third adding: "This just made me spit my tea out laughing. Anything would feel a bit funny after almost a year of lockdown clobber though."

Others even took the time to post wardrobe malfunctions of their own, but our favourite comment has to be this: "When I was in my 20’s I wore hold up stockings for the first time to work under my short-ish skirt... during my lunch hour I walked into town and couldn’t stop them from completely falling down around my ankles."

