Davina McCall's sparkly fitted dress is the talk of The Masked Singer

We love a good sparkly dress all year round, so it was hard to keep our eyes off Davina McCall on Saturday night when she rocked a gorgeous red and black fitted version. Joining Jonathan Ross, Kelly Osbourne and Rita Ora on The Masked Singer panel, the 52-year-old presenter looked stunning in the high-neck midi dress which featured a sash of black sequins diagonally down the front surrounded by deep wine colour either side.

Thanks to Davina's fabulous stylist Angie Smith - who can also be credited for Holly Willoughby's outfits - we now know the pretty frock is from Paula Knorr's AW19 partywear range. As well as the sparkly front, short cape sleeves and pencil skirt complete with a knee-high slit, the evening dress also offers comfort with its stretchy black jersey back. Before you rush online to get your hands on the €617 dress, down from €865, we have some bad news. It's currently only available in size medium and while the company does offer international shipping, it may cost a little more.

MORE: Victoria Beckham accessories her work outfit with a fabulous Hermès bag

Angie took to social media to post a picture of Davina's final look, which included black heels from Gina and statement hair accessories. Hairstylist Michael Douglas twisted her dark hair into a high bun and pulled her trademark thick black fringe away from her face. Speaking of the style, he wrote: "To lose a fringe can transform a hairstyle into something really different. It can be tricky to hide the equipment needed so here, I thought we’d just feature it instead." While he opted for what appears to be blonde coloured grips that contrasted with her dark hair, he explained: "8-10 grips alternated (left and right) backwards (chose any colour or mix it up with different colours.) that fringe will not move!"

Fans were quick to show their appreciation for the entire look, with one commenting on her hair: "Have been obsessing about the brilliance of the grips. Ordinary but not quite. They used to be the bane of my life," while another said of her dress: "Just beautiful again and again." We couldn't agree more, and considering this was only the sixth show of the series, we have plenty more time to get hair and outfit inspiration from Davina.

READ: Kate Garraway reveals embarrassing fashion faux pas