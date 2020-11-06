Despite England going into lockdown again, Louise Redknapp made sure she celebrated her 46th birthday in style! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the pop star gave fans a glimpse into her celebrations at home.

Her two sons - Charley, 16, and Beau, 11 - treated the singer to a chocolate-indulgent birthday cake, dripped in chocolate sauce and covered in white chocolate flakes, lashings of buttercream and colourful candles. "Ah my boys," the doting mum simply wrote.

She then shared a snapshot of the unique gifts she received, and said: "When you open your birthday presents from your mates... slightly worried." Louise's friends had given her a cannabis candle, a bottle of Patron tequila and a £89 sex toy designed by Lily Allen.

The birthday celebration comes shortly after the former Strictly star confessed she hasn't been on a single date since her divorce from Jamie Redknapp in 2017 - and has almost given up hope of ever having a boyfriend again.

The birthday cake Louise was treated to

"I don't think I'm ever going to be able to have a boyfriend because, first of all, the 16-year-old is like, 'Well, how they're going to get past me?'" Louise said. "Sometimes I go, 'How would you feel if I went on a date?' He’s like, 'I don't want to talk about it.'

"It's not looking positive for me when it comes to love life. Still haven’t been on a date! Lockdown is not helping me in the dating world," she added.

The fun gifts the birthday girl was given

Speaking on the Spinning Plates podcast, Louise revealed that she is still coming to terms with her divorce more than three years after the couple went their separate ways.

She explained: "I'm by no means in this amazing place; if I said I was, I'd be lying. I still have so many struggles on a daily basis because I don't know if someone ever gets over getting divorced after 20 years."

