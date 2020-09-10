We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp just took statement dressing to a whole new level.

MORE: Louise Redknapp stuns fans with holiday photo of her eldest son

The former Strictly star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of photos of herself in a striking white blazer dress, and we’re now rummaging through our wardrobes looking for a blazer long enough to wear with tights and heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp delights fans as youngest son Beau joins her in sweet dance video

The singer looked like a total boss in the killer piece, which also featured oversized shoulders and a boxy fit.

We'd recommend pairing with a pair of sharp black heels for extra cool points!

Miss Selfridge currently has a similar piece in stock.

RELATED: Louise Redknapp just showed us a whole new way to wear jeans

Louise looked sensational in the piece

RELATED: Louise Redknapp wows in phenomenal bikini photo

The brand's 'Ivory Tuxedo Dress', £49, is available in sizes 4 to 18 and even features a beautiful plunging neckline, perfect for showing off your glitziest accessories.

Louise often shows her followers new ways to mix up the pieces in their wardrobes.

Just last month, the Louise took things up a notch when she paired a sharp blazer, black top and show-stopping heels with a pair of jeans.

Ivory Tuxedo Dress, £49, Miss Selfridge

Posting a photo of her outfit on Instagram, the 45-year-old wrote: "Mom jeans are a big trend this season. These ones are perfect from Topshop."

The fashionista is known for her love of uniquely shaped jeans, and even dedicated an entire blog post to flares earlier in the month.

Louise explained that denim trends tend to come back around, adding that she prefers to pair anything wide-legged with a vintage style tee or relaxed blazer.

The doting mum wrote: "Denim trends always come back round, The 70’s Flare is no exception I remember some years back loving my J Brand Love Stories flares and here I am again looking forward to getting those flares back on.

"The style I always thinks works best is a vintage style tee, a relaxed blazer a cute knit… maybe even a cardigan or a good simple sweatshirt."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.