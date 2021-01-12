Kate Garraway wows in leopard print in candid smiling snap

We don't often get to see Kate Garraway behind the scenes at her Smooth Radio show, but the station shared a gorgeous snap of the star recently.

Looking beautiful in a velvet dress and a chic leopard print scarf, Kate smiled happily at the camera as she opened her arms wide in the DJ booth.

The photo was taken to mark Kate's first shift back after the Christmas break, and was captioned: "How a lot of people felt when their alarm went off this morning... spend the first Monday of 2021 in the company of @kategarraway – she's got just the music needed to help you relax until 1pm."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate Garraway talks about her emotional family Christmas

Kate looked beautiful in her crimson velvet dress, which featured a pink ribbon detail at the waist. She added her cosy leopard print scarf and pretty, fresh makeup to finish the look.



Kate looked beautiful in the snap

The presenter has since returned to host Good Morning Britain, too, and has wowed with her on-screen looks.

On Thursday, she rocked a beautiful pink wrap dress, while Friday saw her stunning her fans in a pretty co-ord set from Never Fully Dressed.

Wearing Never Fully Dressed on Friday

The figure-hugging design featured shirred fabric around the hips and bust, with plenty of float in the blouson sleeves and flirty skirt - so we're not surprised fans were in love with the look, too.

After ITV stylist Debbie Harper posted a smiling shot of Kate on Instagram, plenty responded with comments of "gorgeous" and "stunning", with one follower adding: "Gorgeous outfit Kate, you look absolutely beautiful." We have to agree!

Looking pretty in pink on Thursday's GMB

Of course, the show's viewers continue to send their best wishes to Kate as her husband Derek remains in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March.

The star revealed details of her bittersweet family Christmas on Thursday, telling Ben Shephard: "It was tough, wasn't it? I think it was tough for everybody. I knew it was going to be tough."

She added: "There was a lovely moment we did have, which was, we did over the period get to see Derek. The children did, which is the first time they've been able to do that, so that was amazing."