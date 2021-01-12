We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard revealed the happy news that she is pregnant on Saturday, and it looks like she's already got maternity dressing nailed with her chic outfit.

The star looked incredible in her casual-yet-elegant look, which saw her rocking a cosy V-neck knit from Jigsaw, some gorgeous skinny jeans and what looks like a pair of winter-appropriate knee-high boots.

Smiling at the camera, Christine wore her hair in loose tousled waves and her usual fresh, glowing makeup.

And if you're in love with her look, you're in luck, as her beautiful jumper is still available to shop at Jigsaw. Costing £150, the luxurious cashmere cover-up is currently on offer with a 20 per cent discount, so hurry!

We've also spotted a very similar version in the sale at Marks & Spencer, costing just £17. We love this ASOS maternity style at £32, too.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Christine Lampard's chic style rules

Christine captioned her smiling snap: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards! It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

V-neck knit, £150, Jigsaw

The star was congratulated by many friends and followers. Binky Felstead gushed: "EEEEEEEEEEK HOW AMAZING!!!!!!!! Congratulations gorgeous lady!! So so exciting!!!! Bump buddies!" while Christine's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha added: "We are all so thrilled for you and your family Christine! Thank god the secret is out!"

SHOP SIMILAR: Maternity knit, £32, ASOS

It's not known when Christine's due date is, but here's hoping we'll see plenty more maternity style inspiration from the yummy mummy - and she'll be hosting Loose Women again soon...

