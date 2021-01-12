We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham shared a gorgeous professional photo with her fans on Monday evening, wowing in the black and white snap.

The star looked incredible as she posed in a black knit, matching underwear and a chic hairband, with a classic pair of trainers to finish the look.

MORE: The best loungewear sets to wear while at home watching Netflix in 2021

In fact, the British Vogue photoshoot dates back to 2018, and Victoria re-posted it to share an honest letter she has written to her future self in the publication.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Victoria dances up a storm with daughter Harper

"A letter to my future self for @britishvogue (and some exciting @victoriabeckhambeauty news!)… Link in Stories xx," she wrote, before crediting the team she worked with on the fashion spread - which also featured her husband David Beckham and their children.



She shared the beautiful photo on Instagram

The fashion designer teases her latest launch to her beauty line, encouraging fans to sign up to her newsletter for first access. The website reads: "The Future is (almost) here... your most-requested product is on its way." Cryptic!

MORE: Kate Middleton's meaningful fashion change revealed

In her personal letter, Victoria sweetly touched on how she's kept her marriage to David alive over the years - and her love for fashion and beauty.

She revealed she loves to surprise David for "that bit of mystique"

"Speaking of beauty, do you remember the tips you practised during lockdown? You’ve said [explicit] it, and put on a great dress and a smoky eye," she wrote.

MORE: These high street cardigans look like they came straight from Princess Diana's wardrobe

"You always liked to surprise people – especially David. Preserving that bit of mystique is always helpful after almost 22 years of marriage. (What anniversary are you celebrating now?)"

Victoria is launching a mystery new product

Of her secret new product, she added: "It is something I've had in my head since day one, and we've finally been able to master it. You are still wearing this now, I'm sure."

Any guesses what it is? We've got an idea...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.