Michelle Keegan braves mounds of snow in skin-tight leggings The famous actress showed off her chilly surroundings

Michelle Keegan was certainly feeling brave on Thursday, when she braved the freezing temperatures and snow in a pair of stylish, skin-tight black leggings, which she paired with thick socks, white trainers and a snuggly brown coat.

Sharing her beautiful surroundings in an Instagram clip, the Our Girl star wrote: "Yeah it's pretty but it's freezing!"

Michelle also revealed that the temperature was a chilly 0°C!

The star's winter-ready out was a far cry from the look she was rocking in a throwback photo shared by her partner Mark Wright over the weekend, which saw the celebrity couple posing up a storm on a sun-drenched yacht over the summer.

Look at all that snow!

Michelle, 33, looked sensational in a gorgeous leopard print bikini and sunglasses, with her other half donning a pair of swimming trunks.

It was certainly an exciting end to 2020 for Michelle, who could be seen on the front cover of Women's Health this month.

Mark shared a summer throwback

Michelle looked incredible in activewear in the stunning photoshoot. Sharing the front cover on her Instagram page, she beamed: "What a way to end 2020 with another pinch me moment being @womenshealthuk first cover girl of 2021! It's always such an honour and I'm forever grateful... Here's to next year, and here's to YOUR body, YOUR goals, YOUR rules."

But it was back to work for the fashionista in January, with Michelle kicking off filming for the third season of Brassic this month.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, Michelle - who stars in the hit Sky Comedy series - was photographed in character in Manchester's city centre.

We can't wait for the next instalment of the funny show!

