Michelle Keegan reacts as Mark Wright celebrates incredible achievement The former TOWIE star has every reason to celebrate

Michelle Keegan couldn't be prouder of her husband, Mark Wright. Mark made his professional football debut for Crawley FC at the weekend, and later took to Instagram to celebrate his incredible achievement.

Sharing a series of photos from Sunday's match against Leeds, Mark wrote: "A day I will never forget!! Today at 33, after much hard work and hours of extra training to make it possible, even if it was for a few minutes, I made my professional debut against the giants Leeds United.

"To make it even more special my brother and best pal also made his debut for @officialcrawleytownfc today, to do this with him will be a moment our whole family will cherish forever.

"However most importantly, the boys that started that game were absolutely incredible, they beat a very strong Leeds United team 3-0 and every single one of them were sensational. I'm very proud to call myself a crawley player. Thank you for all your support x."

Michelle who has been married to Mark since May 2015, was among the first to comment on Mark's post, sweetly writing: "What a day!" along with a love heart emoji.

Mark made his debut for Crawley FC on Sunday

A number of the couple's famous friends also reached out to congratulate the star. "Massive achievement mate you should be very proud of yourself…I for one know how hard you've worked to reach this goal! Top man," Marvin Humes wrote.

"This is brilliant Mark. You legend. Congratulations," Denise Van Outen wrote, while Mollie King added: "That's amazing Mark, huge congrats!"

Michelle and Mark have been married since 2015

Mark revealed in December that he had signed with League Two club Crawley – 13 years after he first played for the squad.

Taking to Instagram with two photos – one taken during his first stint at Crawley, and a second more recent snapshot - Mark told his followers in a lengthy post: "How it started... how it's going. 12 years later and today I put pen to paper for @officialcrawleytownfc!!"

