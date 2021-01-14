Amanda Holden's royal-inspired accessory obsession is ours, too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden’s outfits are never short of perfection, whether on the judging panel of Britain’s Got Talent or off-duty on her way to her Heart Radio show, wearing the glammest street style get-ups. And we’ve figured out the key to her impossibly chic off-duty looks – her Aspinal bags and Aspinal sunglasses.

Her accessories obsession is something she has in common with Kate Middleton, who is big fan of the Aspinal Midi Mayfair bag and has it in several colours. Who knew Amanda and Kate shared this accessories love!

Kate owns the Midi Mayfair in a few colours, including this spring-perfect pastel

But it’s Amanda’s collection of Aspinal bags and sunnies that are envy-inducing. Keep scrolling to see Amanda’s favourite Aspinal accessories…

On Monday, Amanda started a new working week in a crisp white blazer and jeans – our work go-to – accessorised with Aspinal’s Ferrat sunglasses in midnight blue and the Soho Bag in a deep shine croc print.

Soho bag, £225, Aspinal

Cap Ferrat sunglasses, £165, Aspinal

Amanda, we love this cosy look of a fair isle knit and navy wool coat paired with a classic sunglass design and Aspinal’s gorgeous Midi London tote in navy.

Midi London tote, £550, Aspinal

St. Tropez sunglasses, £165, Aspinal

Amanda even knows how to perfectly accessorise a vampy leopard dress – just add her beloved Aspinal sunglasses and a classic chain bag, this time Aspinal’s Lottie bag.

Large Lottie bag, £650, Aspinal

Wearing a cool Saint + Sofia aviator jacket and leather leggings, it’s her minimalistic Aspinal Marylebone tote that elevates the all-black ensemble.

Midi Marylebone tote, £950, Aspinal

It’s not just classic black bags that Amanda has on rotation – she loves a colour too, including this Aspinal London tote in brown soft croc.

London tote in soft croc, £650, Aspinal

As well as Aspinal’s Midi Mayfair in a deliciously dark green too, worn with a dazzling silk halter neck dress, making us wish for spring!

Midi Mayfair bag, £595, Aspinal

