Amanda Holden has been wowing us with her silky gowns of late – and on Friday she surprised fans again by sharing an exquisite photo of her latest show-stopping ensemble.

Posting to Instagram, Amanda looked sensational standing in front of a stack of flight cases wearing a deep purple, sparkly dress by Australian designer Toni Maticevski.

The frock featured a daring thigh-high, asymmetrical split and a nipped-in waist for added definition. But it was the cheeky detail at the top of the dress that really caught our eye.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's five style rules to live by

Just above Amanda's waist features a risqué vertical cut-out that stretches over her chest to almost the top of her shoulder!

To finish off her look, Amanda – dressed by her trusty stylist Karl Willett – added a pair of nude, strappy sandals by René Caovilla and elaborate earrings by Terzihan.

Amanda didn't reveal why she was all dressed up

While Amanda didn't say what the photo was in aid of, she did caption the snap: "There is nothing that makes me more happy than a stack full of flight cases!!"

Her fans were quick to comment on another winning look, with one gushing: "That’s one fabulous dress Amanda." Another said: "Work that leg Queen!" A third added: "Looking hot and as elegant as ever."

Amanda made an evening gown daytime appropriate

Amanda's sparkly dress wasn't her only flawless look of the day. Early Friday morning, she managed to surprise us once again with her daytime look at Heart Radio, rocking up to host the breakfast show in a silky maxi gown!

The star made her look daytime appropriate, however, by adding a chic matching & Other Stories polo top underneath the backless gown, which is from one of her favourite brands, Reiss.

Keira maxi dress, £285, Reiss

Striking some gorgeous poses on her Instagram Stories to model the outfit, we bet she was inundated with compliments from fans in her DMs.

If you're loving her latest look, Amanda's statement maxi dress costs £285, and is still available to shop online. Described as 'eveningwear' on the Reiss website, we love how the BGT judge dressed it down for daytime!

