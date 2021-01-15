Amanda Holden reveals new skill after stunning kitchen makeover The BGT star joked she was ready for Bake Off

Amanda Holden has only just unveiled her gorgeous new kitchen – but she's certainly not wasted any time using it! The Britain's Got Talent judge surprised her Instagram followers on Friday when she revealed she was a keen baker, showing off her delicious-looking homemade pie.

The 49-year-old star posed in her ultra-modern kitchen, revealing her brand new appliances and sleek units as she held her delicious-looking creation aloft.

She captioned the snap: "Bake Off eat your heart out", adding a laughing face emoji for good measure.

Amanda's followers had plenty of questions for the star, with one asking: "Looks scrumptious... recipe please Amanda?" Another queried: "What's in your pie?" Another cheekily commented: "I reckon @noholdenback has brought said pie from M&S and shoved it on a baking tray lol."

The Heart Radio star's new kitchen certainly looked spotless after her cooking session – and we're so jealous of her stunning home makeover.

Amanda showed off her baking skills in her new kitchen

Amanda had brand new cupboards and worktops installed by Cosentino, a company specialising in home surfaces, and Marble Ideas Ltd, who sourced the materials for the space and the mirrored tiles on the walls.

She also switched things up with a darker colour scheme, including navy cupboards and bronze accents from the door handles and lampshades.

Amanda's daughters Lexi and Hollie are keen chefs

Amanda shares her Surrey home with husband Chris Hughes and their children Lexi and Hollie. She previously revealed she has been getting creative in the kitchen with her daughters during lockdown.

Whereas before, a typical lunch might have been "a bowl of soup or sushi", the family has been experimenting with new recipes, including close friend Lisa Faulkner and husband John Torode's homemade pizzas.

