Amanda Holden shared an uplifting reminder with her followers on Tuesday, even posing in a daring leather outfit while she was at it.

Posing up a storm on a sunny, Photoshopped beach, the Britain's Got Talent star wrote: "Remember the sky is ALWAYS blue. Clouds are just temporary."

The famous mum donned a chic biker jacket and knee-high leather Dune boots, but it was her show-stopping, dark green Sosander skirt that really floored us.

Amanda posed up a storm

Falling just below the knee and featuring bold stripe detailing that's sure to turn heads, we were gutted to discover that the piece isn't available online, but thankfully Mango's £29.99 'Faux Leather Pencil' skirt in Dark Green is a near-identical match!

Faux Leather Pencil, £29.99, Mango

Needless to say, followers were smitten with Amanda's look and the positive message she shared with them, rushing to the comment section to leave sweet messages for the star.

"This just put a smile on my face," wrote one.

"Gorgeous," added another, with a third saying: "Beautiful."

Another hilariously quipped: "It's a good job you're not somewhere really tropical in that fab outfit. You'd be a puddle."

Amanda will no doubt be longing for a real beach at the moment, as the mother-of-two revealed last week that she had been forced to cancel a family holiday on Boxing Day.

Amanda revealed she has cancelled a holiday

Sharing a photo of herself in a stunning blue bikini, Amanda wrote: "#throwback pic. I cancelled my holiday on #BoxingDay... it was hard. But I was flying with a negative test and everything was in place for a safe holiday with my family. WHY THEN, ARE THE UK ONLY JUST making the decision to test for covid for people coming into our country?"

