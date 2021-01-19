We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Making a stylish return to Global Studios, Kelly Brook certainly took Blue Monday in her stride – and we can't get over her latest outfit. Pictured out and about in London, the presenter stepped out in a gorgeous grey mini dress for work, which she teamed with a black aviator jacket and knee-high boots.

RELATED: Kelly Brook sends fans wild in crop top and leggings

Loading the player...

VIDEO: In need of style inspiration? Check out Kelly Brook's five fashion commandments

READ: Kelly Brook shows off amazing hair transformation – find out her secret

Kelly headed to Global Studios on Monday

Polishing off her ensemble with a crossbody bag, the Heart FM star even added an unusual floral headband into the mix, and the Duchess of Cambridge would love it! As for her hair and makeup, Kelly's caramel locks were blowdried to perfection and styled in loose, voluminous curls. Opting for her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey eye complete with soft rosy blusher and a nude lipgloss – the former model looked absolutely stunning.

MORE: Kelly Brook just put a fresh spin on off-duty dressing – and it's so chic

While she is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've managed to find a number of near-identical alternatives from the high street, so you can recreate Kelly's look for less.

A total bargain at £15.99, New Look is selling this grey jersey smock. Available to shop in UK sizes 6-18, the brand recommends pairing your new purchase with chunky biker boots, hoop earrings and a black shoulder bag.

Grey Marl Tiered Jersey Smock Dress, £15.99, New Look

Knee-high boots are a winter staple, and we've fallen head over heels (pun intended) for this glamorous pair. Retailing at £45.99 on ASOS, they're made from faux leather and fitted with pointed toes and a block heel.

Pimkie High Leg Boot in Black, £45.99, ASOS

Kelly's aviator jacket may well be this cosy style from Zara. At £99.99 you can surely get your money's worth by teaming it with everything from dresses to jeans and trousers no matter the occasion.

Biker Jacket, £99.99, Zara

The Heart FM presenter regularly wows fans with her show-stopping ensembles and she recently donned a matching activewear set from F&F at Tesco. Taking to Instagram she explained:

"We can't get to a gym or class at the moment so I decided to get out some equipment set up a little circuit in my bedroom close to the garden and make myself feel better! Thanks @fandfclothing for sending over this new workout gear! It really helped lift my sprits and made me want to get active. Thanks @jeremyparisi for taking some pics of me to share! #Wecandothis #Feelbetterforit ps yes that's a pizza oven in the background."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.