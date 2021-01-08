Kelly Brook shows off amazing hair transformation – find out her secret

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Brook has some of the most enviable hair in the business – and she's finally revealed the secret to her glossy locks! The presenter, who appeared on Friday's This Morning to discuss her favourite winter walks, boasts thick, luscious hair that always looks immaculately styled.

In a recent video, however, Kelly admitted her tresses had been suffering without the help of her hairstylist during lockdown 3.0… until he sent her his favourite beauty tool in the post, that is.

WATCH: Kelly Brook shows off her amazing hair transformation

It seems Kelly's tumbling curls and silky strands are achieved thanks to the Dyson Airwrap. The celeb-favourite gadget allows you to dry and style your hair from damp – with no extreme heat.

Kelly filmed herself en route to the Heart FM studios, clearly feeling her look as she ran her hands through her bouncy curls.

Kelly has some of the best hair in the business

She said: "Missing @itsdash but he kindly sent me @dysonhair Airwrap to keep me going in lockdown and it's AMAZING."

We've been dying to try it for ages… and Kelly might just have persuaded us to save up! At £449.99, the professional stylist-approved tool is certainly not cheap, but it's a worthy investment.

Dyson HS01 Airwrap Complete Hair Styler, £449.99, John Lewis

Kelly recently opened up about her diet in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. The star, who is the face of the weight-loss meal replacement programme SlimFast, explained that her lockdown diet had an effect on her confidence and even the way she dressed.

"As much as I enjoy being voluptuous, when I go up to a size 14-16 my boobs get way too big for my body," she says. "I couldn't fit into any of my lovely clothes and didn't feel good about the way I looked."

However, Kelly has been getting plenty of exercise with pet dog Teddy and says she's now feeling healthier than ever.

