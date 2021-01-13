Kelly Brook proved she's just like all of us when it comes to New Year's fitness resolutions, telling her Instagram followers that she didn't much fancy an outdoors workout as it's currently "raining and grey".

That said, the famous model did manage to motivate herself to work up a sweat indoors, posing up a storm in a crop top and workout leggings as she showed off the impressive exercise equipment she has in her bedroom.

Looking glamorous on a trampoline, Kelly revealed that she had decided to "set up a little circuit in my bedroom", and we have to admit, an indoors trampoline has shot straight to the top of our wish list.

Kelly posed up a storm

What's more, fans were in awe of Kelly's look, with many taking to the comment section of her post to write gushing messages.

"Gorgeous lady," said one.

"Beautiful," added another, while a third wrote: "You look amazing."

Many more left flame emojis, and it's easy to see why!

Fans were quick to compliment the star

Kelly's full post read: "Bedroom workout. Not going to lie, it’s January and I woke up not at all motivated this morning. Looked outside and it was raining and grey!

"We can’t get to a gym or class at the moment so I decided to get out some equipment set up a little circuit in my bedroom close to the garden and make myself feel better!"

She added: "Thanks @fandfclothing for sending over this new workout gear! It really helped lift my sprits and made me want to get active. Thanks @jeremyparisi for taking some pics of me to share! #Wecandothis #Feelbetterforit ps yes that’s a pizza oven in the background."

