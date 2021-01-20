How will Joe Biden's inauguration differ from Donald Trump's? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be inaugurated on Wednesday

Joe Biden's inauguration will be unlike any other in USA history due to the current coronavirus pandemic and the tense political unrest that rages across the country. Find out exactly how Joe Biden's inauguration will be different below.

MORE: Joe Biden to make huge change to the White House – and it's adorable

The coronavirus pandemic

As the USA's coronavirus death toll continues to spiral, many precautions will be in place to prevent large crowds of people forming.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies usually offers 200,000 tickets for the Capitol's inauguration ceremonies, however this year, no tickets are being offered to the public.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win

While Joe Biden will be sworn in before a small, socially-distanced audience of VIPs, the National Mall will be closed to the public, with other areas around the Capitol being blocked off on Wednesday.

MORE: Jill Biden sparks major transformation at The White House with husband Joe

MORE: Prince Harry's touching friendship with Joe and Jill Biden revealed

An estimated 1,000 will be in attendance, but most of these will be Congress members and their guests.

Alongside this, there will be no dinners and receptions this years. What's more, the Inaugural Ball itself will not take place this year.

In its place, Tom Hanks will be hosting a TV special called Celebrating America on the evening of Joe Biden's inauguration. Alongside musical acts, the programme will also feature speeches from both Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris.

It has also been confirmed that this year's Inaugural Parade has been scrapped. The traditional public parade takes place every year, and runs from the Capitol to the White House. Instead, the event will be held online.

Called Parade Across America, Joe Biden's team have confirmed that the event will feature "diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country" and will pay "homage to America's heroes on the front lines of the pandemic".

Security concerns

Joe Biden's inauguration will take place two weeks after the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump crowd, which means this year's inauguration will have a bigger security presence than ever before. 25,000 National Guard troops will be in place on Wednesday.

MORE: Celebrities react to Joe Biden becoming president

Donald Trump won't be in attendance

Donald Trump has confirmed that he intends to break with the US's 150-year tradition by refusing to attend Joe Biden's inauguration. Outgoing presidents normally attend inauguration ceremonies with other former presidents, taking their place behind the incoming president to symbolise the peaceful transfer of power.

Joe Biden's Inauguration Speech

The incoming president's inauguration speech holds more weight than ever this year, and he will use the address to outline how he and his team plan to handle the pandemic.

Joe's team confirmed that in his speech he will lay out his plans to "defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation".

Read more HELLO! US stories here