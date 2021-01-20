Ben Shephard grilled over Masked Singer rumours - see his reaction Could the GMB host be the Badger?

Ben Shephard has neither denied nor confirmed the theories he is performing as Badger on this year's series of The Masked Singer.

Speaking to Mark Wright on his Heart radio show this week, the Good Morning Britain host was put on the spot after several fans put some of the clues together.

"Are you phoning me about what I think you’re phoning me about?" mused Ben. "There's all sorts of conspiracy theories, people trying to work it out - could I be the Badger?"

Mark then quizzed: "If you are the Badger, would you tell us live on the radio tonight?" To which, Ben said: "Of course. I couldn’t lie to you, Wrighty, how could I lie to a fellow Essex boy?"

"I don't think you would tell me, you're a true professional," replied Mark. "So the only thing I can do is ask you a few questions and let the audience decide for themselves..."

After being probed, Ben took to Twitter on Wednesday to tease fans. "First @reallorraine now @MarkWright_ and @thisisheart," he said. "Gonna be honest this looks pretty damning… but is it???!?! @MaskedSingerUK."

The GMB star is keeping quiet over the rumours

One of Badger's clues was, "When it comes to digging, they'll have to get up extra early to catch me" – and Ben wakes up early to present Good Morning Britain. Another stated his fondness for dancing, and the dad-of-two has a degree in Dance, Drama & Theatre Arts.

Ben later told Mark: "You've got me bang to rights, Wrighty! It's all adding up - you're better than Miss Marple, you are!"

