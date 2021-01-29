Carrie Bradshaw’s name necklace is BACK for SATC return: 5 nameplate pendants to get the look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Carrie Bradshaw’s name necklace on Sex and The City was practically a character in its own right along with Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda.

So make sure you’re earning your SATC fan rights that would even impress Sarah Jessica Parker with your own personalised Carrie name pendant before the hit HBO show makes its return with a brand new series.

We still ADORE Carrie's name necklace in SATC

Carrie’s necklace was a simple gold plated pendant, rumoured to have cost around $100, which she expertly paired with luxe jewels and designer clothing, but we’ve found some even more affordable versions of the iconic pendant. Here's where to find the best replicas of SJP's character's beloved accessory.

Initial Necklaces necklace, from £24.72, Etsy

This 18k yellow gold necklace is as close as it gets to Carrie’s, and can be personalised with any name; you can also choose the length of the chain and your metal - as well as gold, there is sterling silver, rose gold and white gold available.

Christopher James of London necklace, from £59, Amazon

Or for silver wearers, there’s this handmade version that can have any name on it.

Name necklace, was £127.50, NOW £100, LoveSilver.com

Looking for a little sparkle? We love the subtle diamante on this nameplate necklace, and definitely one to splash out on.

14k name necklaces, £19.72, Etsy

And this teeny version for a subtle SATC statement.

Anna Lou of London necklace, £70, Not On The High Street

For a truly personalised necklace, these Anna Lou of London pendants are individually handmade and personalised.

As for the whereabouts of the actual necklace, Sarah Jessica Parker admitted that she kept her character’s most treasured possession. “I have the ‘Carrie’ necklace still. I love it, and it’s tucked away somewhere safe,” she revealed at the Vulture Festival in 2017.

We last saw the cast in the second Sex and the City movie

And in a weird turn of events, SJP is said to have almost lost the necklace on the set of one of the Sex and the City movie – just like Carrie did in Paris in season 6. “I wish I could play that scene again, because now that I’ve lived through it, I’d do a much better job,” she said.

Let’s hope she knows where it is for the SATC reboot!

