9 Thoughtful gifts to give a friend who is having a hard time

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Do you remember how you felt when you last received an unexpected bunch of flowers, or a little ‘thinking of you’ card? It’s no secret that a little gift can go a long way when you’re having a hard time.

If you know someone who needs a little pick-me-up, why not give them something that will put a smile on their face? From uplifting wall art to thoughtful jewellery, see which lovely gifts to send, below.

Best ‘thinking of you gifts’: The HELLO! Edit

Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace, £99.99, Kit Heath

For a truly thoughtful gift that will cheer your friend up, opt for HELLO!’s exclusive Kindness Necklace. Together with the award-winning British jewellery brand Kit Heath we’ve created a beautifully elegant sterling-silver necklace with an oval charm of two interconnected elements to represent protection and support.

The necklace, which has been spotted on the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Saira Khan, and Andrea McLean, can be worn showing the smooth outer layer or reversed to reveal the core that is cradled inside and bears a tag branded with our special message of kindness. Plus, £5 from every purchase goes to charity, so your friend can pay forward your kind act.

OFFER: The next 200 people to purchase a HELLO! Kindness Necklace will get a FREE 6-month digital subscription to HELLO! Magazine worth £42.50!

Personalised Rainbow Mug Set, £22, Notonthehighstreet.com

Brighten someone’s day with this rainbow mug set, which you can personalise with two names. That’ll put a smile on their face!

MORE: 13 Personalised jewellery pieces that she'll love

Wellness Journal, £24.99, Papier

Help your friend reclaim a moment of ‘me time’ with this chic wellness journal, which they can use to help start their day with a fresh mindset.

De-stress On The Go Collection, £25, Neom

If your friend is feeling particularly stressed, why not treat them to this relaxing self-care kit, which includes a bath & shower oil, hand cream and stress relief pulse point roller.

The Monique Bouquet, £36, Bloom & Wild

Nothing quite says ‘I’m thinking of you’ than a fresh bouquet of flowers, sent straight to your door.

A Box of Comfort Hug Gift Box, £40, Box of Hugs

Cheer someone up with this delightful package in the post, which contains a variety of lovely gifts including a candle and mug.

hush Superstar Sweat Top, £55, John Lewis

This effortlessly cool superstar slogan sweatshirt is perfect for boosting morale. We love.

MORE: Long distance gifts to send to your best friend to show you care this Christmas

Bunch Of Biscuit Flowers, £33, Notonthehighstreet.com

For those who don’t like IRL flowers, why not opt for this delicious biscuit variety?

'This Too Shall Pass' Handwritten Mindfulness Print, £12, Notonthehighstreet.com

Remind your loved one that ‘this too shall pass’ with this thoughtful print that they can hang in their home.

Magic Quote iPhone Case, £20, Notonthehighstreet.com

There is magic all around us, and your friend will no doubt appreciate this gentle reminder.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.