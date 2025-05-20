Kristin Davis, 60, credits her thick, shiny hair to this microbiome-balancing growth serum

The new season of And Just Like That drops next week, and I for one can't wait for season three. Known for the fashion, the glam, the NYC of it all, it's refreshing when the stars speak candidly about their trials and tribulations including Kristin Davis, who, a few years ago, spoke openly about suffering from hair loss.

You'd never think it, as the 60-year-old, who has portrayed Charlotte since Sex and the City's iteration, has some of the glossiest, shiniest, fullest hair on the show. But Kristin revealed in 2017 that she was finding her hair much thinner and more fine than in previous years.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis on the set of "And Just Like That..."

"My hair just was not what it used to be. It was very fine, like it had gone away, there just was hardly any hair there," she told WWD. "I hadn't been worrying about it - I have my daughter - but when I tried to do something or had to go somewhere I was like, 'Where is my hair?'"

Hair loss is super common in women, especially post partum or as they approach the menopause. At 60, Kristin is looking better than ever and she credits one hair growth serum not just for her full locks, but its Pinterest-worthy shine too.

On the sweetest Instagram video, Kristin is videoed swishing her brown hair to camera, having had it glammed for an appearance on The Today Show. Crediting her hair stylist, Rebekah Forecast, for her new hair, Kristin also gives a shout out to Highbrow Hippie, a haircare and wellness brand. And in particular, the brand's Root Replenish Active Growth Serum.

Highbrow Hippie Root Replenish Active Growth Serum © Highbrow Hippie $88 at Highbrow Hippie

"Love your serum!" she replied to the brand, who had commented on Kristin's hair's super glossy shine. Turns out Kristin has been friends with brand's owner, Kadi Lee, for years. She even dedicated a grid post to the actress on her birthday, which was the sweetest touch. "We’ve known each other for so long now that neither one of us can recall when we actually met, but what I know to be true is that I can ALWAYS count on you," wrote founder Kadi. "Everyone can. You show up for us consistently in ways big and small, and I’m so lucky to be going through this life with you as a client and friend."

Kristin was one of many famous faces who showed their support for the brand's launch in November, along with Meghan Markle who not only is a friend of the brand but an investor too. Scrolling through her Instagram, she even gifted the brand's Healthy Hair Duo to friends as festive holiday gifts.

© Getty Kristin Davis has shared a close friendship with Highbrow Hippie founder Kadi Lee for years

The duo includes the hair growth serum plus The Highbrow Hippie Essential Wellbeing Complex, a supplement that Kristin herself credits for helping her hair grow.

Kristin's hair growth serum - what you need to know

Back to Kristin's hair growth serum, and the reviews speak for just why she is a big fan.

"I’ve been using the root replenish and I can barely believe it but hair is growing in the crown area of my scalp and along my hair part. I am no longer self conscious about my thinning white hair, I like the texture on my fine hair" reads one reviewer. "It’s super lightweight and doesn’t weigh down my fine hair at all. My scalp looks and feels calmer (no more redness!), and I genuinely feel like I’m giving my hair the support it needs from the root up," another raves.

The serum is said to use microbiome-balancing and nourishing technologies, fermented antioxidant-rich resveratrol, and DHT blockers, to support a healthier scalp. A healthier scalp creates a healthy environment for hair, not just for hair growth but for holding onto the hair's you do have. The brand recommends users apply a thin layer of serum onto the scalp twice a day, massage in and style hair as usual.

Kristin and co will be back on our screens on 29 May on Max.