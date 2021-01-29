We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cindy Crawford took a trip down memory lane on Friday to share a modelling shot from the 90s – and she's barely aged a day!

The 54-year-old looked phenomenal posing in a barn wearing nothing but a blue and purple silk Versace slip dress, which featured a daring thigh-split, and a pair of floral cowboy boots.

Giving a shout-out to photographer Arthur Elgort, hairstylist Sam McKnight and make-up artist Sonia Kashuk, Cindy wrote: "I had forgotten about this one!

WATCH: Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia look practically identical!

"Thanks for pulling it from your archives @arthurelgort! Such a fun shoot at the dude ranch with you, @sammcknight1 and @beingsonia Colorado Cowgirl."

It wasn't long before Cindy's fans and famous friends commented on her age-defying appearance, with Rita Wilson writing: "You look the same today!!"

One fan added: "Cindy you have always been my forever GOALS since I was young and still today... they don’t make ’em anymore like you girl." Others echoed the same sentiment, with many commenting "Gorgeous" and "Stunning".

Cindy certainly hasn't lost her touch

Cindy is one of the most recognised supermodels of the 90s and she certainly hasn't lost her touch!

Earlier this month, she revealed that she still has her model legs as she posed in a pair of super-chic pyjamas from her friend, actress Robin Wright's, sleepwear company Pour Les Femmes.

Posing with her knees curled up to her chest, Cindy captioned the dreamy photo: "Thanks @robingwright for the new pj’s. I might just wear them all day today!"

Cindy looked super-chic in her pyjamas

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "They look amazing. And, look at those legs, oh my…" Another wrote: "[You] look amazing! As usual." And a third added: "Very nice jammies!"

Cindy's pyjamas were the 'Short Sleeve Snowflake Short Set', which are made of lightweight cotton and feature a button-front top with a breast pocket, while the shorts have an adjustable elastic waistband. If they're good enough for Cindy…

