We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham shared her "take" on a classic on Friday night – and it sparked a huge reaction from her fans.

The fashion designer looked sensational in a lacy bustier, cropped tuxedo jacket and a pair of matching high-waisted trousers from her Victoria Beckham Pre-Spring 2021 collection.

MORE: Remember these? 9 of Victoria Beckham's most daring looks ever

Showing off her unbelievable ensemble on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Our take on the classic tuxedo jacket. It’s cropped, which is super flattering, and has these amazing oversized satin lapels."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's incredible changing style over the years

She added: "I’m wearing it with tailored trousers (any excuse to get dressed up) but it would look great over a jeans and T-shirt too. x VB."

It wasn't long before fans flooded the comment section with praise for her latest look, with one commenting: "How do you look soooooo good in everything? You’re so beautiful."

A second posted: "So chic. Stunning!" A third added: "I love that look." And a fourth wrote: "I'm in love with that jacket. Beautiful as always."

MORE: Victoria Beckham floors fans in iconic gold mini-dress

READ: All the times Victoria Beckham has smiled for the camera

Victoria floored fans in her incredible tuxedo outfit

Victoria proved once again that she's her own best advert, wearing the 'Cropped Tux Jacket' which has been crafted in Italy from 100 per cent virgin wool.

She teamed it with the 'High-Waisted Double Pleat Tuxedo Trouser', which is described as having "a modern, flattering cut thanks to its double pleats on the front and slightly relaxed silhouette."

Cropped Tux Jacket, £1,250, Bustier Top, £750, High-Waisted Tuxedo Trouser, £690, Victoria Beckham

The real show-stopper though was her 'Bustier Top', which perfectly hugged her silhouette and looked breathtaking with her tux suit to finish off her statement look.

If you want to recreate VB's look for yourself, then the three-piece will set you back an eye-watering £2,690!

Double Breasted Cropped Tuxedo Jacket, £41.30, Marks and Spencer

For a more purse-friendly option, the high street has a great variety to choose from. Marks and Spencer are currently selling a double-breasted cropped tuxedo jacket for just £41.30 in the sale.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's latest sultry snap has an honest message behind it

Wool Blend Tuxedo Trousers, £55, Reiss

You can pick up a pair of wool-blend tuxedo trousers from Reiss for £55, also in the sale. And to complete the look, PrettyLittleThing has a very similar lace bodice for the bargain price of £28.

We might not have anywhere to wear them yet, but you can't go wrong with a classic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.