Cindy Crawford's model figure looks flawless for date night inside her LA home

Cindy Crawford shared a beautiful new photo from inside her stunning home on Friday – and we are in love with her lockdown look!

The supermodel looked so chic wearing an oversized black shirt and loose-fitting, wide-legged trousers from Bluesalt.

With her hair pulled back into a low bun and a chunky gold chain hanging around her neck, Cindy posed in front of an ornate mirror, with her pristine hallway on display in the background.

WATCH: Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia look practically identical!

Cindy's trousers were actually designed and named in her honour after she asked her friend, Lyndie Benson, to help create her favourite style pants in Bleusalt’s signature fabric.

'The Cindy Pant' features a slim and flattering cut with a classic flare leg, elasticated waistband and the ultra-soft fabric is 100 per cent sustainable.

Fans loved Cindy's luxe loungewear

Captioning her selfie, Cindy wrote: "Friday nights at home!" Fans were quick to compliment Cindy on her luxe-looking outfit and were delighted with the peek into her casual evening at home.

"I need this whole outfit!" exclaimed one in awe fan. "So effortless, love," said another. Another added: "Divine. So elegant."

The Cindy Pant, $150, Bluesalt

Earlier this month, the 54-year-old sparked a huge reaction after she displayed her model legs and age-defying looks in a pair of pyjamas from her friend – actress Robin Wright's sleepwear company, Pour Les Femmes.

Posing with her knees curled up to her chest, Cindy captioned the dreamy photo: "Thanks @robingwright for the new pj’s. I might just wear them all day today!"

Cindy looked super-chic in her festive pyjamas

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "They look amazing. And, look at those legs, oh my…" Another wrote: "[You] look amazing! As usual." And a third added: "Very nice jammies!"

Cindy's pyjamas are the 'Short Sleeve Snowflake Short Set' which are made of lightweight cotton and feature a button-front top with a breast pocket, while the shorts have an adjustable elastic waistband.

