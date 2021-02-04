Emma Willis' loved-up date night outfit really has fans swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emma Willis shared a sweet insight into her lockdown life with husband Matt Willis and their children on Wednesday evening, as the pair sat down for a romantic meal with Marks & Spencer food.

Looking beautiful in a pink and red heart-print shirt, fans were just as obsessed with her outfit as the couple's sweet exchanges with their kids, who served them drinks during the meal.

In a video shared on Emma's Instagram, she and her musician husband sat down to enjoy a romantic meal, with Emma explaining: "Why hello sir. Isn't this amazing? It's Valentine's Day, in lockdown! M&S food have done a dine-in Valentine's Day meal."

WATCH: Emma and Matt's sweet Valentine's meal

Plenty of her followers quickly commented to request where her pretty shirt was from, with one writing: "Love this blouse... where is it from? Please?" And another adding: "Could I ask where your blouse is from please?"

One fan also noted Emma's casual joggers that she teamed with the shirt, adding: "Haha I love the trackies for date night. Keeping it real!"

SHOP SIMILAR: Heart print shirt, £11.99, New Look

We have tracked down Emma's romantic top, which appears to be a past-season buy from Red Valentino. Sadly, the £434 top has since sold out.

But if you love the red and pink look, you can shop an ultra-pretty style from Skinny Dip at ASOS, or alternatively New Look sell a monochrome version for just £11.99.

SHOP SIMILAR: Skinny Dip blouse, £28, ASOS

Emma captioned her adorable video: "Well this was a LOT of fun! Winner, winner, M&S Valentine's dinner... starter, main, side, dessert, fizz and chocs all for £20 squids. What's not to luuuurve? #MyMarksFave was the Love Linguini and Matt, well, he does Avo Lot of Love to give."

It wasn't all work for the kids, though, as Emma revealed at the end of the video that she and Matt had shared their tasty dessert with them. We love this family!

