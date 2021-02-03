Kelly Ripa’s floral dress has Ryan Seacrest in stitches

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest appeared to be in two totally different seasons as they walked to the set of Live With Kelly & Ryan together Wednesday.

Kelly and Ryan on the set of Live With Kelly and Ryan

In a video the show’s Instagram shared on Wednesday, Kelly strolls with her hands in the pockets of her purple, white, and pink Marc Jacobs floral mini dress cinched at the waist with a Reiss belt. Ryan, meanwhile, rocks a gray wool sweater and trousers.

“I’m going to Easter services and you’re going to a Christmas party,” Kelly joked in the clip. “I know, but where are we going for brunch after the service though? Bennigan’s,” Ryan quipped back.

All jokes aside, we loved the fashionista’s spring perfect look, which she paired with a pair of pink suede Gianvito Rossi pumps. While it may not look like at it first glance, the dress is made out of plush crushed velvet. It also comes complete with billowy sleeves and soft pleating.

Even with a price tag of $720, the dress is already sold out, but we found a similar look at Revolve, and Kelly’s Gianvito Rossi pumps at Farfetch. We also found a similar suede pink pump for hundreds less at Coach Outlet.

Although Kelly’s dress is more fitting for cooler spring days at the beginning of the season because of its texture, The Misa Los Angeles dress we found works all spring long. The feminine floral dress comes complete with a lilac floral print and a front button closure, so it can be adjusted for a more plunging neckline (as pictured) or buttoned up further for a more conservative look.

As we’ve mentioned before florals are one of spring’s dreamiest trends, so it wouldn’t hurt to have a floral dress in your closet when the season begins.

For more floral inspiration, get all the details on the gorgeous Rodarte floral dresses Ruth Negga and Selena Gomez wore this year, wore this year, and more floral looks we found for less.

