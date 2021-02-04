Hailey Bieber made fans do a collective jaw drop when she appeared in latex sportswear!

The model looked every inch a bombshell wearing a baby blue mini dress featuring Adidas' iconic three stripes down the side as part of their collaboration with Beyonce's Ivy Park.

Hailey's toned legs were on full display, matching her latex number with a beanie hat and a pair of chunky Adidas trainers with embossed white socks.

Fans were quick to express their excitement over the collaboration – and praise Hailey for her flawless appearance. "Latex! YESSSSS!" exclaimed one. "I can't get over this blue!" said another. A third added: "This outfit is everything!" A fourth joked: "Latex? Beyonce, what!"

While Beyonce hasn't revealed a release date for her third collection with Adidas, titled Icy Park, last month, the brand's Instagram teased out a campaign video.

Hailey looks incredible in her latex sportswear

Set among snow-covered mountains, the video features flashes of long shearling coats, graffiti-splattered tops and high-shine puffer jackets. The brand also shared another photo of Hailey in a pink beanie and cycling shorts draped over a matching pink jeep. We can't wait!

Hailey had another surprise for fans on Wednesday when she shared a new photo with her mother, Kennya Baldwin, 53 – and they look so similar!

Fans are excited for Beyonce's upcoming Icy Park collection

The pair faced one another, nose-to-nose, showing off their near-identical profiles with chiselled jawlines, high cheekbones, full lips and, of course, flawless complexions.

"How beautiful is my MOM? Campaign for the new @bareMinerals AGELESS plant-based retinol skincare. We’re both using and loving that it’s gentle but so good," Hailey captioned the snap.

Fans couldn't believe how ageless Hailey's mother looked, with many noting their similar appearance. "Wow Hailey your mom is naturally beautiful like you. What a timeless glow," one commented, while another wrote: "Ageless for sure." A third added: "You and your mom = twins," and a fourth remarked: "The skin genes here are out of this world."

