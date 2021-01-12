Hailey Bieber's bright pink holiday outfit will leave you with questions The star is holidaying with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has been sharing some incredible photos of her and husband Justin Bieber's romantic getaway, and on Monday, the model posed up a storm in a pair of fluorescent pink sweatsuit pants which she paired with a tank top.

But we can't help but wonder whether Hailey felt a little hot in the show-stopping look - after all, the A-list couple have jetted off to Hawaii, which is currently 28°C!

That said, we could make out the 24-year-old's string bikini top beneath her tank, so we're sure Hailey was ready to jump straight into the pool to cool off if need be.

Hailey showed off her look on Instagram

Fellow model Ashley Graham was just as in love with her comfy-looking trousers as we are, hilariously writing beneath Hailey's snap: "Imma need to borrow those sweats ASAP."

Fans, too, left Hailey sweet comments. "Love, love, love," said one, with another adding: "Real life angel."

From hiking through the woods to relaxing on the beach and kissing at sunset, it's clear the loved-up couple are enjoying their break, which Justin revealed was in Hawaii.

The famous pair have been sharing photos of their getaway

On Monday, the model could be seen wearing a tiny black string bikini as she cuddled up to Justin on a sunlounger.

Sporting a fresh-faced makeup look and wet hair, Hailey lay side-on in the intimate beach photo, showcasing her toned abs, while her husband opted for bright yellow swimming shorts.

The Ocean's Eight star previously revealed how she maintains her toned figure and flawless complexion using the same exercise: hot yoga.

"I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable, and you’re stretched out easier. You come out dripping in sweat and my face is like a tomato and it’s good for your skin! I love it! I’m obsessed and it’s addictive," Hailey told Us Weekly.

