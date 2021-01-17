Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber have a beautiful home – but if the bathrooms are anything to go by, then it's more like a luxury hotel!

The 24-year-old model posed in a yellow string bikini in a new photo she shared to her Instagram Stories. She stood in front of a giant mirror which perfectly showed off the lavish bathroom behind her – with a walk-in shower included.

Following a very modern aesthetic, the walls were painted white and the floors were covered in classic monochrome tiles, while the back of the shower featured a geometric print.

A giant shower head was attached to the ceiling, and there even appeared to be a white bench should she want to sit down!

Hailey did not reveal where the photo was taken, but it may have been inside the couple's Beverly Hills property which is worth $8.5million dollars (£6.9million). However, it is a notably different space than one of their other bathrooms, which has a huge walk-in glass shower cubicle, with grey tiling on the walls and bath mats from Justin's Drew House line.

The model's bathroom featured a walk-in shower with a bench

The new photo could be another look at one of the seven bathrooms inside their home, or perhaps it is part of the new property that they reportedly bought last year for $25.8 million.

Located on a 2.5-acre estate in Beverly Park, it supposedly boasts seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a movie theatre and an infinity pool.

At the start of the year, The Biebers on Watch stars left their homes behind for a holiday in Hawaii, making fans green with envy with their loved-up photos.

Hailey and Justin previously shared a look inside another of their bathrooms

One snap showed Hailey wearing a black bikini as she cuddled up to Justin on a sunlounger. Sporting a fresh-faced makeup look and wet hair, Hailey lay side-on in the intimate beach photo, showcasing her toned abs, while her husband opted for bright yellow swimming shorts.

She also posed up a storm in a pair of fluorescent pink sweatsuit pants which she paired with a tank top – and we can't help but wonder whether Hailey felt a little hot in what would have been around 28°C!

