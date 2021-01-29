Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy shows off unbelievable makeup skills – and wow! An MUA in the making?

Is Blue Ivy Carter set to be a famous makeup artist? Beyonce and Jay-Z's nine-year-old daughter already has some unreal skills, as showcased by her proud grandmother Tina Knowles on Instagram.

Tina shared a photo of herself with a face full of makeup – including perfectly applied foundation, blusher, bronzer and a slick of red lipstick.

The detailing on her eye makeup was incredible. Blue appears to have mastered Adele's trademark winged eyeliner, while also giving her grandmother a hint of brown eye shadow and thick, preened brows.

Tina, 67, shared her pride on Instagram as she wrote: "My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today. She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face. Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees."

Blue Ivy did her grandmother's makeup

Her followers were clearly amazed by Blue's skills, with replies including, "NICE! Blue can paint! Beautiful QUEEN!" "She did a good job! Go Blue" and "Wow she did a really good job!!! A diva in the making." Another quipped: "Every MUA is worried."

"She gets it from her mama and her mama gets it from her mama," another sweetly replied, while one astounded fan wrote: "No way! How did she do that eyeliner???? Wowwowowowowoow."

The little girl with her mother Beyonce

Blue has already achieved so much in her nine years, even making history as one of the youngest ever Grammy nominees for the song Brown Skin Girl, which she features in with her famous mum.

The youngster was also recognised at the Soul Train Awards, where she won an accolade for Brown Skin Girl in 2020. She has also surpassed one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

It's no secret that Blue is incredibly close to her mother Beyonce and grandmother Tina. In the singer's 2019 Homecoming documentary, Beyonce, who also shares twins Rumi and Sir with her husband, said: "When you're a mother, there's a love that you experience with your kids that's deeper than anything you can imagine. The love is beyond earth."

