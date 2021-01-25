Beyoncé reveals first look at new Icy Park collection - and we want everything in it Fans are going wild over the campaign's photos featuring Hailey Bieber and rapper Gucci Mane

It’s everything in this collection for us. Beyoncé made fans go wild Sunday when she shared a video in her Instastory revealing that her Ivy Park athleisure brand would soon be dropping a new Icy Park collection.

There were only quick glimpses of the collection's winter pieces in the snow-filled clip, but things went to the next level when Ivy Park dropped two new Icy Park campaign photos on Instagram Monday - one of rapper Gucci Mane and another of Hailey Bieber wearing pieces we want in our closets right now.

The Icy rapper was the perfect fit for the winter collection

“Beyoncé is really trying to bankrupt me,” one follower wrote on the photo of the Icy rapper. “Icy,” another follower wrote. “Omggg!,” another enthused, adding fire emojis. In the shot, Gucci sits in a white chair on powder-white snow, rocking an all-white monochromatic look - a white hooded sweatshirt with white stripes down the arm and matching sweatpants. He completed the look with white sneaker boots with similar striping - and plenty of bling.

Tapping Gucci for the collection made for the perfect collab, considering “Icy” is one of the hits he’s best known for and the winter-themed collection is the epitome of that.

Hailey Bieber stunned in Ivy Park's new Icy Park campaign

Justin Bieber’s wife also made jaws drop when she popped up in the ad’s campaign wearing a printed pink long-sleeved crop top and matching biker shorts. She lounged on top of a Ford Bronco that came complete with Adidas wheels, a white fur roof, and was covered in the same pattern Hailey was wearing. The model paired her look with white trainers with pink stripes and a pink knit cap.

“Yes yes yes I want it alllll,” one person wrote. “She looks SO GOOD!,” another chimed in. “Literally stunning whew!!," another follower replied.

Beyonce's Ivy Park revealed glimpses of the new Icy Park collection in a campaign video

As for what we can expect from the collection, it looks like everything we need for our next ski trip (or just a winter pandemic walk around the block). The video revealed flashes of metallic puffer coats, a snowsuit, a ton of sweatsuits, and more.

So far, the brand hasn’t revealed exactly when it will launch the collection, and only shared that it was “coming soon.”

It can’t come soon enough.