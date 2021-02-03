Hailey Bieber's mother is her twin in new photo – fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hailey Bieber is just like her mother Kennya Baldwin! The supermodel posed for a new photo with her mother, 53, in a new photo she shared to Instagram – and revealed they have the same skincare routine.

The pair faced one another, nose-to-nose, showing off their near-identical profiles with chiselled jawlines, high cheekbones, full lips and, of course, flawless complexions.

"How beautiful is my MOM? Campaign for the new @bareMinerals AGELESS plant-based retinol skincare. We’re both using and loving that it’s gentle but so good," Hailey captioned the snap.

WATCH: Hailey Bieber discusses mental health during the coronavirus pandemic

Fans couldn't believe how ageless Hailey's mother looked, with many noting their similar appearance.

"Wow Hailey your mom is naturally beautiful like you. What a timeless glow," one commented, while another wrote: "Ageless for sure." A third added: "You and your mom = twins," and a fourth remarked: "The skin genes here are out of this world."

Want to get your hands on their skincare secrets? bareMinerals Ageless products start at £37.

The stunning 24-year-old is not afraid of going makeup-free, often sharing fresh-faced snaps on social media – and can you blame her? We would too if we had her natural glow!

Hailey even chose a natural look for her wedding to Justin Bieber, opting for dewy skin, full lashes, subtle eyes and a glossy nude lip – a look put together by makeup artist Denika Bedrossian, who has worked with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Jenna Dewan and more.

bareMinerals Ageless eye cream, £37, Look Fantastic

"I knew I wasn't going to want to be the person where I was going to walk out of my wedding to go touch up my makeup," she said in an interview with Elle. The couple had a star-studded wedding in South Carolina (after a formal ceremony at a registry office in New York) in 2018.

"I wanted it to be easy to just dance the rest of the night and just hang out and not have to really worry about it. So it was fairly natural."

