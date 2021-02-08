Amanda Holden's flirty leg-split skirt is a sale buy from Marks & Spencer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden was back at the Heart Radio studios on Monday morning, sharing her latest outfit with fans.

The star looked incredible in another leg-split look, this time shopping at UK favourite Marks & Spencer for her faux leather wrap midi.

Even better, Amanda's flattering skirt is currently reduced from £39.50 to £27.65 in the M&S sale, and there's a number of sizes still available. We predict a sellout!

Amanda was gorgeous in green!

The Britain's Got Talent judge teamed her look with a pretty sheer blouse from another of her favourite brands, Reiss. Costing £115, we love the soft aqua shade of this luxe buy - talk about gorgeous in green, eh?

WATCH: Amanda Holden's 5 style rules

It comes after Amanda wowed her fans at the weekend by sharing a number of gorgeous shots of herself posing in Calvin Klein underwear and a cropped black jumper, simply captioning them: "You're never fully dressed without a smile."

Faux leather wrap skirt, £27.65, M&S

And of course, the star stunned on our screens alongside Sheridan Smith on Sunday night's Musicals: The Greatest Show, broadcast on BBC1.

For the pair's performance of I Know Him So Well, Amanda's beautiful Basil Soda dress featured a flattering one-shoulder neckline, lace details and an elegant corseted waist - plus some sheer panels to the skirt.

Semi sheer blouse, £115, Reiss

Meanwhile, Sheridan looked incredible in a sparkling draped gown by Alexandre Vaulthier, a brand also loved by Amanda.

Both ladies were styled by Karl Willett, who sweetly wrote on Instagram last week: "I love it when my clients' worlds collide @noholdenback + @sheridansmithster - both performing at @thelondonpalladium with @bbcconcertorchestra for an incredible show aiming to highlight the importance or our theatre and saving the arts!"

Sheridan and Amanda looked incredible in their gowns

Amanda shared a video of their performance on Sunday evening, writing: "I Know Him So Well... Singing with the gorgeous @sheridansmithster tonight on BBC1 from 7:40pm. From my album 'Songs From My Heart'. Thanks to the @bbcconcertorchestra #MusicalsTheGreatestShow."

