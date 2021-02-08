Amanda Holden's flirty leg-split skirt is a sale buy from Marks & Spencer

Fiona Ward
Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden looked incredible in her latest look, wearing a bargain wrap skirt from Marks & Spencer! See and shop her outfit
Amanda Holden was back at the Heart Radio studios on Monday morning, sharing her latest outfit with fans.
The star looked incredible in another leg-split look, this time shopping at UK favourite Marks & Spencer for her faux leather wrap midi.
Even better, Amanda's flattering skirt is currently reduced from £39.50 to £27.65 in the M&S sale, and there's a number of sizes still available. We predict a sellout!
Amanda was gorgeous in green!
The Britain's Got Talent judge teamed her look with a pretty sheer blouse from another of her favourite brands, Reiss. Costing £115, we love the soft aqua shade of this luxe buy - talk about gorgeous in green, eh?
It comes after Amanda wowed her fans at the weekend by sharing a number of gorgeous shots of herself posing in Calvin Klein underwear and a cropped black jumper, simply captioning them: "You're never fully dressed without a smile."
Faux leather wrap skirt, £27.65, M&S
And of course, the star stunned on our screens alongside Sheridan Smith on Sunday night's Musicals: The Greatest Show, broadcast on BBC1.
For the pair's performance of I Know Him So Well, Amanda's beautiful Basil Soda dress featured a flattering one-shoulder neckline, lace details and an elegant corseted waist - plus some sheer panels to the skirt.
Semi sheer blouse, £115, Reiss
Meanwhile, Sheridan looked incredible in a sparkling draped gown by Alexandre Vaulthier, a brand also loved by Amanda.
Both ladies were styled by Karl Willett, who sweetly wrote on Instagram last week: "I love it when my clients' worlds collide @noholdenback + @sheridansmithster - both performing at @thelondonpalladium with @bbcconcertorchestra for an incredible show aiming to highlight the importance or our theatre and saving the arts!"
Sheridan and Amanda looked incredible in their gowns
Amanda shared a video of their performance on Sunday evening, writing: "I Know Him So Well... Singing with the gorgeous @sheridansmithster tonight on BBC1 from 7:40pm. From my album 'Songs From My Heart'. Thanks to the @bbcconcertorchestra #MusicalsTheGreatestShow."
