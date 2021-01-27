Amanda Holden's spring doorway is a floral masterpiece – see photos The BGT judge has transformed her home once again

Amanda Holden helped us all get in the festive spirit when she revealed her Christmas doorway in December – and now she's putting us in the mood for spring with another incredible home transformation!

The Britain's Got Talent judge has once again called on the talents of Early Hours – a London-based floral display company who have created installations for Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and Tom Fletcher, to name a few – and their latest beautiful creation is sure to take your breath away.

MORE: Take a tour of Amanda Holden's amazing homes



Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shares eerie video from inside private home

Featuring an explosion of colour, the floral archway is covered in gorgeous blue, pink, red, white and yellow flowers.

Sharing snaps on their Instagram page, Early Hours wrote: "It may be snowing but our team are dreaming of spring with this huge doorway installation for @noholdenback. Our team can deliver floral joy despite the lockdown, and are working securely in accordance with COVID rules."

MORE: Amanda Holden's sassy stewardess outfit has fans talking

MORE: Amanda Holden shows off stunning home bar

Amanda looked like a princess in front of her floral doorway

Amanda also shared the same image on her own Instagram page earlier this week, captioning the photo: "Happy blooming Monday. Couldn’t bare taking my Christmas baubles down so @earlyhoursltd created this beautiful #spring doorway for us."

Fans were seriously impressed with the work of art, with one writing: "OMG wow! Lucky you." A second wrote: "Oh my god, my jaw dropped!" A third added: "So pretty!"

To pose amongst the beautiful flowers, Amanda wore an incredible fairytale dress by Dubai-based designer Atelier Zuhra, which featured a sheer back panel, crystal embellishments and voluminous skirt.

Amanda's spring door was created by Early Hours

Of course, Amanda's friends and fans also commented on her appearance against her new floral backdrop, with her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts writing: "Wow wow wow... gorgeous," and Jenni Falconer simply adding: "Stunning."

One fan added: "Cinderella or what!!" and another replied: "Dress of fairytales... looking stunning as always @noholdenback."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.