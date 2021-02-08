We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden sent fans into a bit of a frenzy after she shared a beautiful photo of herself posing in her underwear and a big fluffy jumper.

The Britain's Got Talent judge once again showed off her sartorial prowess as she nailed the winter loungewear look. Sitting back on a chair with her bare legs up, Amanda, who turns 50 next week, was simply stunning as she cosied up and smiled for the camera.

The TV star is wearing one of her go-to knitwear brands, KNITTS, and specifically the 'Chow Sweater' which is 50 per cent off and currently on sale for £115. Sadly, the item is only available in black, but still looks gorgeous and is a cashmere blend made of cashmere, wool, viscose and polyamide. It also comes with a detachable shawl.

WATCH: Amanda Holden rocks a mini skirt and her sassy strut

If you're looking for a more purse-friendly option, you can easily replicate Amanda's look with this ASOS bargain. The white 'ASOS DESIGN v neck fluffy jumper' retails for just £25 and features drop shoulders, fitted cuffs and has an overall slouchy relaxed cut. It's also part of the brand's responsible edit so a win-win all around.

Amanda captioned her post: "Thanks to all of you who have sent such lovely messages after #MusicalsTheGreatestShow last night. And sold out my album AGAIN on Amazon. Always wonderful to work with the gorgeous @sheridansmithster."

Amanda Holden looked gorgeous in her KNITTS jumper

Her celebrity friends and fans were full of praise for the radio presenter. Her close pal Lisa Faulkner replied "Beauty" while singer Myleene Klass commented: "Ah! Well done you!" Laura Whitmore also asked, "Why you so fit?" alongside a love eyes emoji, while Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo called Amanda's performance "magical".

"Stunning," "gorgeous" and "beautiful" were some of the other compliments Amanda received, as well as "goddess" and "sensual". One went as far as to say: "Your beauty is unparalleled."

ASOS DESIGN v neck fluffy jumper, £25, ASOS

Taking to the stage alongside Sheridan Smith, the duo performed I Know Him So Well from Broadway musical Chess. The cover was also from Amanda's album, Songs From My Heart.

Amanda looked simply breathtaking for her theatrical performance, lighting up the stage in a purple gown by Basil Soda. The dress featured a flattering one-shoulder neckline, lace details and an elegant corseted waist, plus some sheer panels to the skirt.

Amanda was styled by Karl Willett, who sweetly wrote on Instagram: "I love it when my clients' worlds collide @noholdenback + @sheridansmithster - both performing at @thelondonpalladium with @bbcconcertorchestra for an incredible show aiming to highlight the importance of our theatre and saving the arts!"

