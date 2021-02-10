Cardi B shuts down haters with make-up free video The Up rapper shared an empowering message everyone needs to hear.

Cardi B is giving us the 2021 mantra we all need: Be comfortable in your own skin - and don’t let what anyone says get you down.

Cardi B shared a make-up free video to share an empowering message with fans

The “Up” rapper hit Instagram make-up free to share a message with fans Tuesday, saying that in spite of people criticizing her appearance when she doesn’t wear makeup on social media, she feels comfortable anyway. And she should - she looks beautiful without a drop on her face.

"Y’all take pictures or video of me with no makeup while I’m in motion and be like, ‘Oh, look at Cardi, she looks weird without no makeup.’ This me with no makeup, no filter," Cardi said in the video, in which she stands in a bedroom.

"You know, you can see the little blemishes on my face, you can see my lips so chapped, I’ve been biting them all night. I woke up 20 minutes ago, didn’t even brush my hair," she said.

" just wanted to let y’all know that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I’m great, that I’m happy," she continued. "My record is doing great and just because you got so much hatred in your heart that when I do great y’all wanna put it down. You can’t, I’ma stay on top with this face, with this natural face. Makeup or not, a [expletive] is doing good."

Cardi went on to further emphasize her point in her caption, writing, “This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago, no filter, hair not brushed, lip chap all that. I never been afraid to show my real self.”

Cardi stuns on the set of her new music video "Up"

"When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face," she continued. "I’m confident in my own skin. You need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self enough that ya gotta try to bring [expletive] down for a hobby that’s winning and in their 20s."

Fans and her friends were quick to sing her praises in the comments. "You look beautiful!," Chloe Bailey wrote. "Projected hate is self-hate in disguise. Keep shining on em," another person chimed in. "Say it louder for the ones in the back!!," another follower commented. And it’s all true.

After sharing her thoughts, Cardi went on to share a couple of glam photos from the music video of her new song Up, further proving that with or without make-up she is stunning.